Henry Cavill is a playable character in new ‘Total War: Warhammer 2’ DLC

Creative Assembly has revealed that its upcoming ‘The Warden and the Paunch’ DLC for Total War: Warhammer 2 will feature a playable character modelled after actor Henry Cavill.
The game’s creative director, Richard Aldridge, told PCGamesN that he thought it would “be fun to somehow inject [Cavill] into the game, like we have with a number of developers over the years”. The decision came after Aldridge noticed that the actor “mentioned that he enjoys nothing more than firing up Total War: Warhammer or painting a few models in his spare time”.
Of course, Aldridge is referring to an Instagram post from Cavill in April where the actor showed himself passing time in quarantine by painting Warhammer miniatures.
Considering we are, both, going through the Easter period, and going through The Lockdown, I figured it a good time to put a silver lining onto the cloud that is some of the darker moments during this time. So I've decided to polish some old skills and try my hand at some new ones! It is a time of rebirth after all. So, as you can see here, the obvious might look a little bit like a tiny helmet…which it is. One of my almost life long hobbies, that I've been following but not actively doing, is this. A company called Games Workshop…or plastic crack as "we" call it. Genuinely can't get enough of the lore they have built over the decades. They have been some of my most enthused reads! If you were in denial about me being a geek before, you can't hide from it now. Also, in the background of this photo, there may just be some completely new skills I'm working on…..or there may not be, so all of your eye squinting and attempts at digital unfocusing will be in vain….orrrr maybe they won't. I also wanted to take this opportunity to thank, from the bottom of my heart, all of the NHS (National Health Service, here in the UK) and healthcare workers worldwide, for your unceasing efforts to protect us. I imagine it might be feeling a little rough right now, but you Ladies and Gents are absolutely smashing it! Keep it up! You got this. "Hold on a second", I hear you utter….."if he has both hands in the photo…how is he taking the photo??" New skills, my friends….new skills. #Easter #Passover #GamesWorkshop #ProperGeek #Custodes #NewSkills #NHS #ThankYou #Raggy?
Cavill appears in ‘The Warden and the Paunch’ as a Loremaster of Hoeth with the same name. The playable character has a “white wolf” trait that grants a +15 bonus vs large, as well as “advocate” which gives +3 untainted to the local province, according to screenshots from PCGamesN.
“[The DLC] felt like a good time to include Henry, and what better way than having a mighty Loremaster of Hoeth by your side with a few personal special traits to play with when starting a campaign as Eltharion,” Aldridge added.
Cavill is no stranger to the gaming world – he currently portrays Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix TV adaptation of The Witcher book series. The actor also previously revealed to GQ that he had played 2015’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt “two-and-a-half times to completion”.
The Warden and the Paunch DLC launches tomorrow on Steam at USD$8.99 for PC, Mac and Linux. Total War: Warhammer 2 was first released by Creative Assembly in 2017.
In other The Witcher news, CD Projekt Red launched Gwent: The Witcher Card Game on Steam yesterday (May 19) as part of the fifth anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.