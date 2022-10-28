Henry Cavill is a ‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ superfan

In a recent interview, The Witcher star Henry Cavill has been speaking about his love of Total War: Warhammer 3.

In the interview with Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz, Cavill was asked how much time he’s been spending gaming recently (via, PC Gamer). “A fair amount – and when I say ‘a fair amount’ that probably means a lot for those who don’t game” he said, to which Horowitz joked, “Just four hours a day.”

“Maybe more,” Cavill responded, to a laughing audience.

Cavill confirmed he’s been spending his gaming hours playing Total War: Warhammer 3, joking that there must be “some people of culture in the audience” when the game title received scattered cheers.

“I love that game, it’s so good,” Cavill said, before laughing when Horowitz asked whether his friends and family are “supportive” of his habits. The duo moved on to discuss Warhammer figurines and miniatures, with Cavill confirming his family is “into it” but that he will occasionally show his miniatures to friends to a mediocre response.

“You can just see them thinking ‘God, get me out of here, I need another beer. I can’t pretend to be interested this long.’” Cavill laughed.

When asked about his most treasured “geek” possession, Cavill said it was difficult to have “one thing” but that recently Blizzard sent him a “massive statuette of the Lich King” to celebrate the Lich King expansion arriving in the classic World of Warcraft. “It’s amazing. It looks really, really good.”

Horowitz then approached the topic of game development, asking whether it was something Cavill had ever considered. “I don’t know,” he mused, “I think there’s so much work that goes into those, and I’m not too sure I want to peek too far behind the curtain and see all the ones and zeroes. I’ll leave that to the experts and the coders out there. I’m going to appreciate their work, and let them do that,” he said before confirming that, “This is the one thing I think I want to stay on the outside of – for now.”

Cavill has already been approached by Creative Assembly after professing his love for the Total War series, which led to him appearing in a DLC for Total War: Warhammer 2.

