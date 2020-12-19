Henry Cavill shares his PC upgrade plans on Instagram

Henry Cavill has once again shared his love of gaming, posting a picture of his latest PC building project on his Instagram.

Cavill, star of The Witcher and a known video game fan, went viral earlier this year for after sharing a five-minute clip of him building a computer to the music of Barry White.

In a new update, Henry Cavill is shown posing with his PC and an Nvidia RTX 3090 graphics card, with a bare Christmas tree in the background, saying that he has some “projects to attend to. The second one is definitely the Christmas tree….”

Henry Cavill’s relationship with games and other hobbies like Warhammer has been well documented in the past. His love of both mediums inspired Creative Assembly to add him into Total War: Warhammer 2 as an Elven Loremaster.

Talking to PCGamesN, creative director Richard Aldridge explained that the the decision came after Aldridge noticed that the actor “mentioned that he enjoys nothing more than firing up Total War: Warhammer or painting a few models in his spare time”.

The actor also stars in the Netflix adaptation of CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher. The actor recently injured his leg on an assault course, meaning that he had to sit out filming the show’s second season for a short while.

Meanwhile, Nvidia’s RTX 3090 graphics cards remain difficult to get hold of for many customers, as stock shortages continue. Earlier this month, £225,000 of stock was stolen from a factory in China.