Henry Cavill would “love” to have talks about the ‘Mass Effect’ tv series

Henry Cavill, the star of Netflix’s The Witcher, has said that he would “love to have a conversation” about being in the Mass Effect tv series.

In a new interview with GamesRadar, the actor spoke about whether he was open to the idea of him playing the main role of Commander Shepard in the rumoured Mass Effect series.

To this, Cavill said: “Very much so, yeah, all depending on how they’re executing it. The world of adaptation can be heavy or light. When I like a product, I prefer the adaptation to be less changed from the source, so it all depends.”

Cavill went on to talk about his experience with the Mass Effect series saying that he hasn’t played the latest title, Mass Effect: Andromeda, but has played the original trilogy.

“I did not play Andromeda – I had a go at it, but ended up being very busy,” he said. “But [The Mass Effect Trilogy]? Yeah. Loved it. Brilliant games. It would make such a magnificent series of movies or TV shows.”

Last month, it was announced that Amazon Studios is nearing a deal to develop a Mass Effect TV series, based on the popular sci-fi RPG franchise. Although nothing has been confirmed at this time, many players have fan cast the Superman actor to play a male Shepard in the series.

Following the news, former BioWare lead writer David Gaider took to Twitter to explain why he thinks the idea of the TV series makes him “cringe just a little”, saying that Mass Effect and Dragon Age have custom protagonists, meaning the show will have to pick between a male or female main character.

