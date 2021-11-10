Here are all the songs missing from ‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy’

Rockstar Games has confirmed all the songs that will feature across the various radio stations on their remastered Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy. But not all the iconic songs have returned.

The game will feature over 200 songs, across 29 radio stations. Every song originally included in Grand Theft Auto 3 will also be a part of the soundtrack of this remastered collection but songs from the original Vice City and San Andreas playlist are missing.

Check out the complete list of missing tracks below:

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Ozzy Osbourne – ‘Bark At The Moon’

Kate Bush – ‘Wow’

Michael Jackson – ‘Billie Jean’

Lionel Richie – ‘Running With The Night’

Herbie Hancock – ‘Rockit’

Afrika Bambaataa + The Soulsonic Force – ‘Looking For the Perfect Beat’

Michael Jackson – ‘Wanna Be Starting Something’

Sigue Sigue Sputnik – ‘Love Missile F1-11’

Gary Numan – ‘Cars’

ABC – ‘Poison Arrow’

Aneka – ‘Japanese Boy’

The Buggles – ‘Video Killed The Radio Star’

Joe Jackson – ‘Steppin’ Out’

The Fixx – ‘One Thing Leads To Another

Quiet Riot – ‘Cum On Feel The Noize’

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Tom Petty – ‘Runnin’ Down A Dream’

Joe Cocker – ‘Woman to Woman’

Fatback Band – Yum Yum (Gimme Some)’

The Gap Band – ‘You Dropped A Bomb On Me’

George Clinton – ‘Loopzilla’

Roy Ayers – ‘Running Away’

2 Pac – ‘I Don’t Give a Fuck’

NWA – ‘Express Yourself’

Ozzy Osbourne – ‘Hellraiser’

Rage Against The Machine – ‘Killing In The Name’

Black Harmony – ‘Don’t let It Go To Your Head’

Blood Sisters – ‘Ring My Bell’

Augustus Pablo – ‘King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown’

Charles Wright – ‘Express Yourself’

The Blackbyrds – ‘Rock Creek Park’

Bobby Byrd – ‘Hot Pants’

Bobby Byrd – ‘I Know You Got Soul’

James Brown – ‘Funky President’

James Brown – ’The Payback’

Lyn Collins – ‘Rock Me Again And Again’

The J.B.’s – ‘Grunt’

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy is out tomorrow (November 11) and console fans can now pre-load the game – although PC players will have to wait until launch day.

To celebrate the release, Rockstar Games have turned a series of iconic moments from the game into gifs, including the internet’s favourite “ah shit, here we go again” scene.