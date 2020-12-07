Here are the global release times for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

CD Projekt RED has announced the official launch times for its hotly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 later this week.

The Polish developer took to Twitter on Friday (December 4), to share a graphic of the RPG’s release times according to specific regions on PC and Google Stadia, beginning on December 9 and 10.

Check out the tweet below.

The wait is almost over! If you're looking to play #Cyberpunk2077 as soon as it's available, here's a map with global release timings. For PC and Stadia players, the release is simultaneous and scheduled for midnight GMT, and for all console players – midnight local time. pic.twitter.com/W0QLIFAhH1 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 3, 2020

Advertisement

The PC and Stadia launch of the game will run simultaneously:

London: 12AM GMT, December 10

Los Angeles: 4PM EST, December 9

Sydney: 11AM AEDT, December 10

Singapore: 8AM SGT, December 10

The list also includes specific launch times for cities and countries such as Dubai, Paris, Warsaw, Brazil, China, Japan and Johannesburg.

Console players, on the other hand, will gain access to the game at midnight local time in their respective regions. Preloads of Cyberpunk 2077 are currently available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S. PS4 and PS5 gamers will be able to preload the game 2 days prior to the release date.

The confirmed launch times reiterates the developer’s assurance that Cyberpunk 2077 will finally release later this week after a string of multiple delays throughout the year. To further drive its point across, CD Project RED has announced it will be hosting a Cyberpunk 2077 launch party on Twitter on December 10, featuring a developer Q&A, as well as numerous exclusives and surprises.

Players have also been given their first look at the game’s beautiful and extensive photo mode, which goes beyond filter options to give players the ability to customise their photos the way they want, including the ability to change poses while in photo mode.

Advertisement

Late last week, it was announced that the game’s official strategy guide – which will release alongside the game – will span a whopping 464 pages. The guide will include walkthroughs for the game’s various quests, alongside annotated maps and alternate story paths, and chapters on character creation that show how to assign attribute and perk points and more.