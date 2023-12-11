Here are Google’s top trending games of 2023

Google has revealed the top trending games of 2023 on its search platform, with the likes of Hogwarts Legacy and The Last Of Us leading searches.

The list, generated by Google Trends, charts some of this year’s biggest launches, with Hogwarts Legacy ending the year as the highest-selling release of the year.

It’s been a fairly big year for The Last Of Us too, with The Last Of Us Part 1 – a remake of 2013 original – launching on PC, and a new version of The Last Of Us Part 2 recently announced for current-generation platforms.

The 10 top trending games of 2023 are:

The game also received a critically acclaimed adaptation starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey which aired earlier this year and has a second season due to release in 2025.

Number three on the list is the New York Times puzzle game Connections, which requires players to figure out a connecting topic between four words. It is followed by Battlegrounds Mobile India, the India-exclusive version of Player Unknowns Battlegrounds.

Xbox exclusive Starfield was number five on the list, followed by Game Of The Year 2023 winner Baldur’s Gate 3 at number six.

Number seven on the list is a Japan-exclusive title named スイカ ゲーム (which translates to Suika Game) that has players attempting to stack fruits of various sizes, with the larger the fruit the more points the player is awarded.

The final three slots on the list were filled by Diablo 4, Atomic Heart, and Sons Of The Forest respectively.

In other gaming news, the controversial multiplayer zombie game The Day Before has launched after several delays and has received over 10,000 negative reviews on Steam.