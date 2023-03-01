Here are the recommended system requirements for ‘Sons Of The Forest’

Sons Of The Forest launched last week, proving hugely popular with fans of the survival horror series. To see if you’re able to run the sequel on PC, here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Sons Of The Forest.

As listed on the Steam page for Sons Of The Forest, developer Endnight Games recommends that all players run the game on Windows 10 and have 20GB of space available on their hard drive or SSD, with an SSD being preferred.

Beyond that, the studio offers separate lists of recommended hardware depending on whether you’re looking to run the game at higher or lower settings.

Sons Of The Forest minimum system requirements

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core I5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Intel Core I5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB RAM: 12GB

12GB DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 20GB, preferably on an SSD

Sons Of The Forest recommended system requirements

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Nvidia GeForce 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT RAM: 16GB

16GB DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 20GB, preferably on an SSD

Sons Of The Forest launched on February 23, with Endnight Games choosing to release it in Early Access rather than delay the game again.

For those already playing Sons Of The Forest, the game’s latest hotfix has added a way for players to hotkey their weapons – meaning no more fumbling around an inventory system to find the right tool.

Elsewhere, players have found a way to clone and immortalise Sons Of The Forest‘s in-game companion, Kelvin. Kelvin has become something of a celebrity since the game launched, with the game’s community praising Kelvin’s eagerness to help players.

In other gaming news, the launch of Destiny 2 has made it more popular than ever on Steam – but it’s arrived with a host of bugs.