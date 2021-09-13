Here are the top-rated football players according to ‘FIFA 2022’

EA has revealed the 22 top-rated players for FIFA 2022 – check the list out below.

Taking information gathered by talent scouting network The Ratings Collective, FIFA has evaluated players on over 30 attributes to create the FIFA Ratings – “the authoritative ranking of over 17,000 players’ footballing ability”.

EA has then taken all that information to create a Top Trumps-style list of the best 22 players in the world (and FIFA) today, with ratings for pace, shooting & passing accuracy, dribbling, defending and physicality all given out of 100, which reflects their in-game abilities. There’s also an overall score.

Advertisement

Top of the FIFA Ratings is Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi with a 93, while Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski is in the number 2 spot with 92. Coming up third is Cristiano Ronaldo, with a rating of 91. As the eighth highest rated player, Harry Kane is the only English player to make the top twenty.

The complete list is as follows:

93 Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain

92 Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich

91 Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United

91 Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

91 Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain

91 Neymar Jr, Paris Saint-Germain

91 Jan Oblak, Atletico Madrid

90 Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur

90 N’Golo Kanté, Chelsea

90 Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich

90 Marc-André Ter Stegen, FC Barcelona

89 Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

89 Gianluigi Donnarumma, Paris Saint-Germain

89 Karim Benzema, Real Madrid

89 Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool

89 Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich

89 Heung Min Son, Tottenham Hotspur

89 Alisson, Liverpool

89 Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid

89 Casemiro, Real Madrid

89 Ederson, Manchester City

89 Sadio Mané, Liverpool

FIFA 2022 is out October 1 and EA recently announced the game’s Ones To Watch, a selection of recently-transferred players who can earn in-game upgrades based on their performances in the real world.

Advertisement

In other news, Twitch is reportedly losing streamers due to offering “lowball” contracts

Former Twitch employees – who chose to remain anonymous – have shared that Twitch is deliberately offering streamers less money, causing several big names to leave for competing streaming platforms.