Here are the top-rated football players according to ‘FIFA 2022’

EA has revealed the 22 top-rated players for FIFA 2022 – check the list out below.
Taking information gathered by talent scouting network The Ratings Collective, FIFA has evaluated players on over 30 attributes to create the FIFA Ratings – “the authoritative ranking of over 17,000 players’ footballing ability”.
EA has then taken all that information to create a Top Trumps-style list of the best 22 players in the world (and FIFA) today, with ratings for pace, shooting & passing accuracy, dribbling, defending and physicality all given out of 100, which reflects their in-game abilities. There’s also an overall score.
Let the debates begin 🗣️ The #FIFA22 Top 22 are here. #FIFARatings
Learn more 👉 https://t.co/ZK0OTWbF37 pic.twitter.com/PrqHGfLJWV
— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 13, 2021
Top of the FIFA Ratings is Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi with a 93, while Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski is in the number 2 spot with 92. Coming up third is Cristiano Ronaldo, with a rating of 91. As the eighth highest rated player, Harry Kane is the only English player to make the top twenty.
The complete list is as follows:
93 Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain
92 Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich
91 Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United
91 Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City
91 Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain
91 Neymar Jr, Paris Saint-Germain
91 Jan Oblak, Atletico Madrid
90 Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur
90 N’Golo Kanté, Chelsea
90 Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich
90 Marc-André Ter Stegen, FC Barcelona
89 Mohamed Salah, Liverpool
89 Gianluigi Donnarumma, Paris Saint-Germain
89 Karim Benzema, Real Madrid
89 Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool
89 Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich
89 Heung Min Son, Tottenham Hotspur
89 Alisson, Liverpool
89 Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid
89 Casemiro, Real Madrid
89 Ederson, Manchester City
89 Sadio Mané, Liverpool
FIFA 2022 is out October 1 and EA recently announced the game’s Ones To Watch, a selection of recently-transferred players who can earn in-game upgrades based on their performances in the real world.
In other news, Twitch is reportedly losing streamers due to offering “lowball” contracts
Former Twitch employees – who chose to remain anonymous – have shared that Twitch is deliberately offering streamers less money, causing several big names to leave for competing streaming platforms.