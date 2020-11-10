Here’s 30 seconds of brand new ‘Resident Evil Village’ gameplay

The first form of in-game Resident Evil Village gameplay has emerged in a PS5 promotional video.

Professional tennis player Naomi Osaka was invited by Sony to test out the upcoming PS5 console and share her first experiences with the system. The first half of the video focused on her time with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, however, the latter half had Osaka playing Resident Evil Village, giving viewers a first look at in-game footage on the PS5.

The footage begins at the 1:47 mark and has Osaka exploring the snowy village previously seen in trailers. As she jumped and climbed around the environment, she described the controller to be giving off pulses to the player through haptic feedback.

While not much is shown, the roughly 30 seconds of gameplay teases exploration, item scavenging, and a small glimpse at some of the enemies players will encounter within the game.

Check out the full video below:

The footage follows next-gen details about Resident Evil Village being released last week, specifically PS5 details. According to a store listing, the game will support 4K resolution and HDR visuals, as well as ray tracing. The DualSense controller will also be used for both haptic feedback and the use of the adaptive triggers.

Outside of being a next-gen game, Capcom is also open to the idea of the game coming to Xbox One and PS4. During a recent panel the game’s producer, Tsuyoshi Kanda, revealed that the developer is “looking into delivering the experience” on different systems.

Resident Evil Village launches in 2021 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.