Here’s a look at the new ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ subway system

Season 6 of Call Of Duty: Warzone is on the horizon, and Infinity Ward has released a preview of the game’s brand-new subway system.

The Verdansk Metro Service, as it is called in-game, was first shown off in the Season 6 trailer. The subway will be “fully operational” from the start of the new season, according to the developer, and will allow players to get around the Warzone map faster than ever before.

Check out the map below:

Where we stopping? 🚇🗺️ Study the stops of the new subway system coming to #Warzone for Season Six. pic.twitter.com/HelR0RCzdP — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 24, 2020

The Metro will have seven stations, with all of them potentially populated with items, supply boxes and contracts for players to pick up. The trains will also operate either clockwise or counterclockwise, with tickers in each station to inform where every train is currently at. Moreover, trains are all no-fighting areas, meaning they will not move until all gunfights in and around it has ceased.

In addition, trains will also not move to stations that are in the area of effect of the circle collapse. Infinity Ward explains that this will help avoid “a situation of a squad hopping aboard a subway that leads to an untimely death… unless, of course, it’s at the hands of another squad waiting at the next station”.

Earlier this week, Activision announced that two new operators, Farah and Nikolai, who are featured in Modern Warfare’s single-player campaign, will be joining the battle royale. Farah will be instantly available for players when the season launches. On the other hand, Nikolai can be obtained at tier 100 on the Season Six battle pass.

Season 6 of both Call Of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare are set to go live on September 29 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.