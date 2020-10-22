Here’s all the entertainment apps coming to the PS5 at launch

Sony has detailed all the streaming services that will be available on the PS5’s launch day and fully unveiled the Media Remote.

When the system launches, a wide range of services will be available and the need to download each application is no longer required. Similar to how PS5 games will have their own space on the console’s user interface, Media will also have it’s own section and applications will already be there, according to a PlayStation Blog, which also revealed the system will have a Control Centre for managing music.

The confirmed day one entertainment apps consist of Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, Twitch, and YouTube. The latter two also include built-in integrated PS5 features such as the ability to stream and broadcast content.

Amazon Prime Video, MyCanal, Hulu, Peacock and more entertainment services will be coming to the PS5 at a later date.

To make the use of the numerous entertainment apps easier, Sony have also unveiled a Media Remote for the upcoming system. The remote features dedicated buttons for applications such as Disney+ Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube, as well as the ability to play, fast-forward, and pause content. It’s also able to double up as a standard TV remote on compatible devices, and will allow users to adjust sound and power settings.

The news of the entertainment apps coming to the PS5 follows weeks of Sony delivering new information about the new console. Earlier this month, the company dived into the new user interface for the system, and detailed the full backwards compatibility information that many fans have been waiting for.