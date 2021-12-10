Here’s all the winners from The Game Awards 2021

The broadcast of The Game Awards last night (December 10) celebrated plenty of 2021’s best games, though only a lucky few could take home awards at the end of the night. For those who missed it, here’s every title that won an award at The Game Awards 2021.
As well as releasing trailers for a host of upcoming games – including Elden Ring and Alan Wake 2 – The Game Awards also celebrated some of the best games that are already out. To cover the wide nature of the games industry, there are a lot of categories. Without further ado, here’s who won at The Game Awards 2021.
- Game Of The Year – It Takes Two
- Best Game Direction – Deathloop
- Best Narrative – Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy
- Best Art Direction – Deathloop
- Best Score And Music – Nier Replicant
- Best Audio Design – Forza Horizon 5
- Best Performance – Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, starring in Resident Evil: Village
- Games For Impact – Life Is Strange: True Colors
- Best Ongoing Game: Final Fantasy 14
- Best Indie Game – Kena: Bridge Of Spirits
- Best Mobile Game – Genshin Impact
- Best Community Support – Final Fantasy 14
- Innovation In Accessibility – Forza Horizon 5
- Best VR/AR Game – Resident Evil 4 VR
- Best Action Game – Returnal
- Best Action/Adventure Game – Metroid Dread
- Best RPG – Tales Of Arise
- Best Fighting Game – Guilty Gear Strive
- Best Family Game – It Takes Two
- Best Simulation/Strategy Game – Age Of Empires 4
- Best Sports/Racing Game – Forza Horizon 5
- Best Multiplayer Game – It Takes Two
- Content Creator Of The Year – Dream
- Best Indie Debut – Kena: Bridge Of Spirits
- Most Anticipated Game – Elden Ring
- Best Esports Game – League Of Legends
- Best Esports Athlete – S1mple
- Best Esports Team – Natus Vincere
- Best Esports Coach – Kkoma
- Best Esports Event – 2021 League Of Legends World Championship
The biggest winners at The Game Awards 2021 were It Takes Two and Forza Horizon 5, both of which took home three awards each by the end of the night.
As mentioned, The Game Awards is also a place where trailers for upcoming games are premiered. To help anyone who might have missed the event, here are all the trailers from The Game Awards 2021.
In other news, Among Us is coming to VR platforms.