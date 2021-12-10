Here’s all the winners from The Game Awards 2021

The broadcast of The Game Awards last night (December 10) celebrated plenty of 2021’s best games, though only a lucky few could take home awards at the end of the night. For those who missed it, here’s every title that won an award at The Game Awards 2021.

As well as releasing trailers for a host of upcoming games – including Elden Ring and Alan Wake 2 – The Game Awards also celebrated some of the best games that are already out. To cover the wide nature of the games industry, there are a lot of categories. Without further ado, here’s who won at The Game Awards 2021.

The biggest winners at The Game Awards 2021 were It Takes Two and Forza Horizon 5, both of which took home three awards each by the end of the night.

As mentioned, The Game Awards is also a place where trailers for upcoming games are premiered. To help anyone who might have missed the event, here are all the trailers from The Game Awards 2021.

