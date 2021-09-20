Here’s every retro game that will be playable in ‘Lost Judgment’

Sega has announced the complete roster of classic Sega Arcade and Master System games that will be playable in Lost Judgment – check the list out below.

Lost Judgment is out this week (September 24) and like previous games in the Yakuza franchise, players can take a break from investigations and indulge in some vintage games.

“The Club Sega arcade naturally has many games to offer, including a couple of new titles,” says the blog entry.

“However, this time Lost Judgment‘s hard-boiled protagonist Yagami can also play Master System games in his office, and even switch between western and Japanese versions of these 8-bit wonders.”

Sonic The Fighters will be joining the arcade game line-up in @RGGStudio’s Lost Judgment! You’ll be able to play as fan-favorite Honey the Cat too! Just press the Menu (Xbox) or Options (PlayStation) button when selecting Amy Rose!#SEGAForever #LostJudgment pic.twitter.com/ArwjPCPq1h — SEGA Forever (@SEGAForever) September 19, 2021

The list of games ranges from Space Harrier, the arcade shooter that put Sega on the map when it was released in 1985, through to 2010’s Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown.

There is also a specially created game for Lost Judgment. Called HAMA of the Dead, it’s a new take on KAMURO of the DEAD from the original Judgment. It’ll be perfect for fans of The House of The Dead and zombie fans in general, apparently.

The complete list of playable games in Lost Judgment is below.

Arcade games:

Space Harrier (1985)

Super Hang-On (1987)

Fantasy Zone (1986)

Fighting Vipers (1995)

Sonic The Fighters (1996)

Motor Raid (1997)

Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown (2010)

Master System:

Alex Kidd in Miracle World (1986)

Fantasy Zone (1986)

Penguin Land (1987)

Quartet (1987)

Enduro Racer (1987)

Woody Pop (1987)

Maze Hunter 3-D (1988)

Secret Command (1986)

Master System DLC:

Sagaia (© TAITO CORP. 1986, 1992),

Fantasy Zone II: The Tears of Opa-Opa (1987)

Alien Syndrome (1987)

Global Defense (1987)

NME‘s review of Lost Judgment called it “a dashing detective game that improves on the original.”

“There’s some tricky content in here but it makes for a thrilling tale that you won’t want to put down. Tragedy and comedy are always holding hands here. Much like Judgment, the sequel’s main case is well thought out and full of thorny twists and moments that make your mind wander.”