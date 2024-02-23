Here’s every wrestler available in ‘WWE 2K24’

2K has shared the official roster list for WWE 2K24, with past and present icons of the sport set to appear.
However, two big names are missing from the list following a number of allegations. Former WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will apparently not feature in WWE 2K24 after he was accused of a number of crimes, including sexual assault, by a former employee.
In July 2022, it was reported that McMahon was set to pay £9.45million to four women to “suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.” However, following his failure to stick to these payments, that included covering the costs of treatment for PTSD, a lawsuit was filed against him and McMahon was subsequently fired from WWE despite promising to “vigorously defend himself”.
7-time WWE Champion and 3-time WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was implicated in the same lawsuit, and was subsequently removed from the cover of a special edition of WWE 2K24. It now looks like he won’t be a playable character in the game either.
However, since WWE 2K24 features an Immortals mode allowing players to recreate 21 of the biggest matches in Wrestlemania history, there’s a chance Lesnar will still appear in some form.
WWE 2K24’s roster is split into five different categories, with wrestlers from across Raw, Smackdown and NXT set to appear alongside managers and legends. Check out the complete list below.
Legends
“Macho Man” Randy Savage
“Ravishing” Rick Rude
“Rowdy” Roddy Piper
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin
“Superstar” Billy Graham*
Andre The Giant
Bad Bunny
Batista
Beth Phoenix
Big Boss Man
Boogeyman
Booker T
Bray Wyatt
Bret “Hitman” Hart
British Bulldog
Bruno Sammartino
Cactus Jack
Chyna
Diesel
Doink The Clown
Dude Love
Dusty Rhodes*
Eddie Guerrero
Eric Bischoff
Eve Torres
Faarooq
George “The Animal” Steele
Harley Race
Hollywood Hogan
Hulk Hogan
Jake “The Snake” Roberts
JBL
Jerry “The King” Lawler
Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
John Cena
Kane
Ken Shamrock
Kevin Nash
Kurt Angle
Lita
Mankind
Maryse
Mighty Molly
Molly Holly
Muhammad Ali
Razor Ramon
Rick Steiner
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat
Rikishi
Rob Van Dam
Ronda Rousey
Scott Hall
Scott Steiner
Shane McMahon
Shawn Michaels
Stacy Keibler
Stephanie McMahon
Stardust*
Syxx
Ted DiBiase
The Fiend
The Hurricane
The Rock
The Undertaker
Triple H
Trish Stratus
Tyler Breeze
Ultimate Warrior
Umaga
Uncle Howdy
Vader
Wade Barrett
William Regal
X-Pac
Yokozuna
RAW
Akira Tozawa
Alexa Bliss
Becky Lynch
Bianca Belair
Big E
Braun Strowman
Bronson Reed
Candice LeRae
Carmella
Cedric Alexander
Chad Gable
Chelsea Green
Cody Rhodes
Damian Priest
Dexter Lumis
Dominik Mysterio
Drew McIntyre
Erik
Finn Balor
Giovanni Vinci
Gunther
Indi Hartwell
Ivar
JD McDonagh
Jey Uso
Johnny Gargano
Kofi Kingston
Liv Morgan
Ludwig Kaiser
Maxxine Dupri
Natalya
Nikki Cross
Otis
Piper Niven
Raquel Rodriguez
Rhea Ripley
Ricochet
R-Truth
Sami Zayn
Seth “Freakin” Rollins
Shayna Baszler
Shinsuke Nakamura
Sonya Deville
Tegan Nox
The Miz
Tommaso Ciampa
Valhalla
Xavier Woods
Zoey Stark
Smackdown
AJ Styles
Alba Fyre
Angelo Dawkins
Ashante “Thee” Adonis
Asuka
Austin Theory
Bayley
Bobby Lashley
Butch
Cameron Grimes
Charlotte Flair
Cruz Del Toro
Dakota Kai
Elton Prince
Grayson Waller
Isla Dawn
IYO SKY
Jimmy Uso
Joaquin Wilde
Karl Anderson
Karrion Kross
Katana Chance
Kayden Carter
Kevin Owens
Kit Wilson
LA Knight
Logan Paul
Luke Gallows
Michin Mia Yim
Montez Ford
MVP
Omos
Randy Orton
Rey Mysterio
Ridge Holland
Robert Roode
Roman Reigns
Santos Escobar
Scarlett
Sheamus
Shotzi
Solo Sikoa
Tamina
Xia Li
Zelina Vega
NXT
Andre Chase
Angel Garza
Apollo Crews
Axiom
Baron Corbin
Blair Davenport
Bron Breakker
Brooks Jensen
Brutus Creed
Carmelo Hayes
Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
Cora Jade
Damon Kemp
Dijak
Drew Gulak
Duke Hudson
Fallon Henley
Gigi Dolin
Humberto
Ilja Dragunov
Ivy Nile
Jacy Jayne
Jinder Mahal
Joe Coffey
Joe Gacy
Josh Briggs
Julius Creed
Mark Coffey
Nathan Frazer
Nikkita Lyons
Noam Dar
Roxanne Perez
Sanga
SCRYPTS
Thea Hail
Tiffany Stratton
Tony D’Angelo
Trick Williams
Tyler Bate
Veer Mahaan
Wendy Choo
Wes Lee
Wolfgang
Managers
Adam Pearce
B-Fab
Bobby “The Brain” Heenan
Cathy Kelley
Mick Foley
Miss Elizabeth
Paul Bearer
Paul Heyman
Theodore Long
Earlier this week, it was confirmed Post Malone will also be introduced to WWE 2K24 as a playable character, via a post-launch DLC pack. He’s also curated a soundtrack featuring the likes of Militarie Gun, 100 Gecs, Turnstile, Grimes and Busta Rhymes.