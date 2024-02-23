Here’s every wrestler available in ‘WWE 2K24’

2K has shared the official roster list for WWE 2K24, with past and present icons of the sport set to appear.

However, two big names are missing from the list following a number of allegations. Former WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will apparently not feature in WWE 2K24 after he was accused of a number of crimes, including sexual assault, by a former employee.

In July 2022, it was reported that McMahon was set to pay £9.45million to four women to “suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.” However, following his failure to stick to these payments, that included covering the costs of treatment for PTSD, a lawsuit was filed against him and McMahon was subsequently fired from WWE despite promising to “vigorously defend himself”.

7-time WWE Champion and 3-time WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was implicated in the same lawsuit, and was subsequently removed from the cover of a special edition of WWE 2K24. It now looks like he won’t be a playable character in the game either.

However, since WWE 2K24 features an Immortals mode allowing players to recreate 21 of the biggest matches in Wrestlemania history, there’s a chance Lesnar will still appear in some form.

WWE 2K24’s roster is split into five different categories, with wrestlers from across Raw, Smackdown and NXT set to appear alongside managers and legends. Check out the complete list below.

Legends

“Macho Man” Randy Savage

“Ravishing” Rick Rude

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

“Superstar” Billy Graham*

Andre The Giant

Bad Bunny

Batista

Beth Phoenix

Big Boss Man

Boogeyman

Booker T

Bray Wyatt

Bret “Hitman” Hart

British Bulldog

Bruno Sammartino

Cactus Jack

Chyna

Diesel

Doink The Clown

Dude Love

Dusty Rhodes*

Eddie Guerrero

Eric Bischoff

Eve Torres

Faarooq

George “The Animal” Steele

Harley Race

Hollywood Hogan

Hulk Hogan

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

JBL

Jerry “The King” Lawler

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart

John Cena

Kane

Ken Shamrock

Kevin Nash

Kurt Angle

Lita

Mankind

Maryse

Mighty Molly

Molly Holly

Muhammad Ali

Razor Ramon

Rick Steiner

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat

Rikishi

Rob Van Dam

Ronda Rousey

Scott Hall

Scott Steiner

Shane McMahon

Shawn Michaels

Stacy Keibler

Stephanie McMahon

Stardust*

Syxx

Ted DiBiase

The Fiend

The Hurricane

The Rock

The Undertaker

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Tyler Breeze

Ultimate Warrior

Umaga

Uncle Howdy

Vader

Wade Barrett

William Regal

X-Pac

Yokozuna

RAW

Akira Tozawa

Alexa Bliss

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Big E

Braun Strowman

Bronson Reed

Candice LeRae

Carmella

Cedric Alexander

Chad Gable

Chelsea Green

Cody Rhodes

Damian Priest

Dexter Lumis

Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre

Erik

Finn Balor

Giovanni Vinci

Gunther

Indi Hartwell

Ivar

JD McDonagh

Jey Uso

Johnny Gargano

Kofi Kingston

Liv Morgan

Ludwig Kaiser

Maxxine Dupri

Natalya

Nikki Cross

Otis

Piper Niven

Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley

Ricochet

R-Truth

Sami Zayn

Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Shayna Baszler

Shinsuke Nakamura

Sonya Deville

Tegan Nox

The Miz

Tommaso Ciampa

Valhalla

Xavier Woods

Zoey Stark

Smackdown

AJ Styles

Alba Fyre

Angelo Dawkins

Ashante “Thee” Adonis

Asuka

Austin Theory

Bayley

Bobby Lashley

Butch

Cameron Grimes

Charlotte Flair

Cruz Del Toro

Dakota Kai

Elton Prince

Grayson Waller

Isla Dawn

IYO SKY

Jimmy Uso

Joaquin Wilde

Karl Anderson

Karrion Kross

Katana Chance

Kayden Carter

Kevin Owens

Kit Wilson

LA Knight

Logan Paul

Luke Gallows

Michin Mia Yim

Montez Ford

MVP

Omos

Randy Orton

Rey Mysterio

Ridge Holland

Robert Roode

Roman Reigns

Santos Escobar

Scarlett

Sheamus

Shotzi

Solo Sikoa

Tamina

Xia Li

Zelina Vega

NXT

Andre Chase

Angel Garza

Apollo Crews

Axiom

Baron Corbin

Blair Davenport

Bron Breakker

Brooks Jensen

Brutus Creed

Carmelo Hayes

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Cora Jade

Damon Kemp

Dijak

Drew Gulak

Duke Hudson

Fallon Henley

Gigi Dolin

Humberto

Ilja Dragunov

Ivy Nile

Jacy Jayne

Jinder Mahal

Joe Coffey

Joe Gacy

Josh Briggs

Julius Creed

Mark Coffey

Nathan Frazer

Nikkita Lyons

Noam Dar

Roxanne Perez

Sanga

SCRYPTS

Thea Hail

Tiffany Stratton

Tony D’Angelo

Trick Williams

Tyler Bate

Veer Mahaan

Wendy Choo

Wes Lee

Wolfgang

Managers

Adam Pearce

B-Fab

Bobby “The Brain” Heenan

Cathy Kelley

Mick Foley

Miss Elizabeth

Paul Bearer

Paul Heyman

Theodore Long

Earlier this week, it was confirmed Post Malone will also be introduced to WWE 2K24 as a playable character, via a post-launch DLC pack. He’s also curated a soundtrack featuring the likes of Militarie Gun, 100 Gecs, Turnstile, Grimes and Busta Rhymes.