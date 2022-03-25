Here’s everything announced at the Future Games Show

The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase broadcast last night (March 25), and revealed plenty of new trailers, release dates, and world premieres. If you missed the live event, not to fear – here’s everything that was announced at the Future Games Show.

Below, we’ve listed every new trailer that appeared during the Future Games Show – though if you’d rather watch the entire show yourself, you can check it out here.

The Time I Have Left – announcement trailer

The first reveal was an announcement for The Time I have Left, which follows a protagonist who has been marked for death and must flee through an abandoned underground city.

Gun Jam – gameplay trailer

A new gameplay trailer for Gun Jam revealed more of Jaw Drop Games’ fast-paced first-person combat in action.

Turbo Golf Racing – announcement trailer

Developed by Hugecalf Studios, a first trailer for Turbo Golf Racing revealed a game that looks like Rocket League in golf format.

Flintlock: The Siege Of Dawn – developer diary

Next up, A44 Games shared a new development diary that explores the universe and lore that fans can expect from Flintlock: The Siege Of Dawn.

Crimesight – gameplay trailer

Konami attended the Future Games Show to debut Crimesight, a game that the trailer’s description says is “Among Us meets Cluedo meets Minority Report“.

Midnight Ghost Hunt – release date trailer

A cinematic trailer for Midnight Ghost Hunt was premiered, which confirmed that anyone looking forward to the spooky Prop Hunt-style game will be launching in Early Access on March 31.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut PC – launch trailer

A new trailer for the PC edition of Death Stranding Director’s Cut was shared, and looks at what players can expect from the latest version when it launches on March 30.

Demeo: PC Edition – gameplay trailer

Another game that’s bound for PC, a gameplay trailer for Demeo showcased “a co-op tabletop adventure game with VR cross-play functionality”.

Dorfromantik – release date trailer

A more relaxing take on the city-builder genre, the latest trailer for Dorfromantic confirms that it will launch on April 28, 2022.

AlterBorn – announcement trailer

A third-person survival action shooter, AlterBorn is set to arrive on PC, Xbox and Playstation platforms in 2023.

Sengoku Dynasty – announcement trailer

With its first trailer, Sengoku Dynasty reveals a game where players must build their own village in war-town feudal Japan.

Deliver Us Mars – announcement trailer

A sequel to Deliver Us The Moon, Deliver Us Mars is a narrative-driven story that promises new mechanics and more of the first game’s grounded sci-fi setting – read more here.

Justice Sucks: Recharged – gameplay trailer

A “stealth/action game about a killer robot vacuum cleaner on a quest for vengeance,” the latest trailer for Justice Sucks: Recharged says the quirky game is coming to PC at an unspecified date.

Team17 – upcoming games montage

Publisher Team17 visited the Future Games Show to share a look at some of the titles it’s working on in 2022 – including Marauders, Gord, Thymesia, and more.

Songs Of Conquest – developer presentation

The two-and-a-half minute Songs Of Conquest video displayed what fans can expect from the game’s upcoming Early Access launch.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – new trailer

An exclusive trailer dropped for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, detailing more of the upcoming Lego game’s battles across land and space.

The Cycle: Frontier – gameplay trailer

A free-to-play shooter that’s currently being tested by some lucky fans, the latest gameplay trailer sees Dan Banefelt – creative director for The Cycle: Frontier – break down what it’s all about.

The Outbound Ghost – announcement trailer

The reveal of The Outbound Ghost showcases a cutesy Paper Mario-style RPG that’s hoping to launch later this year.

This Means Warp – Early Access trailer

A new trailer for This Means Warp teases frantic co-op gameplay where players must work together to keep their ship chugging along against all odds.

Forever Skies – gameplay trailer

A base-building game set on an airship, Forever Skies is launching for PC in 2022.

Alaskan Truck Simulator – gameplay trailer

Slightly more grounded than the last Future Games Show trailer, this gameplay video for Alaskan Truck Simulator shows off a long-distance haul that promises to chew up some gorgeous scenery.

Immortality – extended gameplay trailer

Made by the developer of Her Story, Immortality is about using lost film footage to piece together the mysterious story of actress Marissa Marcel. You can read more about the “investigative horror” game here.

Imp Of The Sun – gameplay trailer

A platformer inspired by Peruvian culture, Imp Of The Sun boasts a beautiful art style and is out on PC now.

Expedition Zero – launch trailer

Like the last trailer, Expedition Zero has also launched on PC – and this latest video shows why horror fans may want to pick it up.

Silt – gameplay trailer

The latest gameplay trailer for Silt reveals more of the unsettling 2D game. NME recently got to preview Silt – here’s what we thought.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong – RPG trailer

This trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong explores the game’s RPG elements in more depth, and looks at how your character’s skills can be customised – read more here.

The Cub – announcement trailer

Premiered for the first time at the Future Games Show, The Cub‘s first ever trailer says to expect “Jungle Book meets the Armageddon”.

Lego Bricktales – announcement trailer

The final reveal (and second Lego trailer of the night), Lego Bricktales looks to be a globe-trotting adventure developed by ClockStone.

All caught up on the Future Games Show?