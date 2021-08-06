Here’s everything coming in ‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ Season Five

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Season Five has been announced for August 12, including a Double Agent mode, new Perks, maps, and more.

READ MORE: California sues Activision Blizzard over sexual harassment

One of the biggest changes to Season Five is the inclusion of a Double Agent mode, described as a “multiplayer party experience” where team members work undercover to sabotage other players.

“Communicate, investigate, and expose the traitors – or successfully wipe out the investigating team – to win,” reads the official blog post on the Call Of Duty website, detailing the brand-new mode that will pit players against their own teams.

Advertisement

Double Agents are protected from radiation and can use Gas Mines, Counter Spy Planes, Combat Bows, and Attack Helicopters to take down their teammates. Investigators are encouraged to use voice chat to weed out these Double Agents, and have access to Stimshots, Head Cannons, and can see the footprints of an attacker after a death.

Demolition game mode is also returning to Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in Season Five, allowing players to attempt to disarm active bombsites.

The five new multiplayer maps include familiar throwbacks and brand-new locations. Echelon, a Berlin-based map; Slums, set in Panama City; and Showroom in New Jersey will all launch with Season Five. Drive-In and Zoo, both from the original Black Ops, will appear in-season for 6v6 matches.

Season Five will also include Flamethrowers and a new Perk for Zombies matches – Death Perception. This Perk will allow players to “see” obscured enemies by highlighting them with a bright aura.

Advertisement

Zombies items coming in Season Five also include the Tesla Storm Field Upgrade, the Ikari EggXit bonus map, and new narrative intel. The blog post also hints at new content coming throughout the Season.

Outbreak will be getting a new Region, Objective, Tank, Grapple Gun, and Intel during Season Five. The new Region, titled Collateral, is based in the Algerian Desert and requires players to transport their team across a devastated Outbreak Zone.

The new Operators in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Five are Kitsune, a cybersecurity expert and thief; Stryker, a NATO agent with futuristic training; and Hudson, an old colleague of Adler and Weaver.

An EM2: Assault Rifle, TEC-9: SMG, a Cane, and a Marshal pistol will all be added through in-game challenges throughout Season Five.

At the start of Season Five, Season Levels will reset to Level 1, and progress will resume from the highest Prestige Level achieved previously. This season adds four additional Prestiges to achieve across the first 200 levels, as well as a new Weapon Blueprint:

Level 50: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Weapon Blueprint, and Battle Pass Tier

Level 100: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, and Battle Pass Tier Skip

Level 150: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, and Battle Pass Tier Skip

Level 190: All Season Challenges Available

Level 200: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Battle Pass Tier Skip, Master Prestige Calling Card

Levels 250–1,000: New Prestige Key every 50 levels

This means players can earn four new Prestige Levels during Season Five — now 23 in total — and can still catch up to the latest available Prestige if they didn’t reach it during Season Four.

In related news, the next Call Of Duty game is still on target for a Q4 2021 release, and will be coming to both current and last generation consoles, it has been revealed.