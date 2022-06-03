Here’s everything Sony announced during the June State Of Play

June’s State Of Play premiered yesterday (June 2) with Sony revealing a host of new titles and sharing long-awaited details about previously announced games.

You can rewatch the entire 30-minute presentation here, and below you can find a run down of every announcement made.

Final Fantasy 16 will be released summer 2023

Advertisement

Square Enix shared a new trailer called “Dominance” alongside a statement that said Final Fantasy 16 developers are “looking to take you on a seamless, story-driven, white-knuckle ride that will rival even the most thrilling roller-coaster” – Find out more here.

The long-awaited Resident Evil 4 remake has finally been confirmed

The remake of Resident Evil 4 will “reimagine the storyline” of the original “while keeping the essence of its direction”. It’s set for release March 24, 2023 with PS VR content also being developed – find out more here.

Resident Evil Village is coming to PSVR2

Advertisement

A teaser trailer for a PS VR2 version of Resident Evil Village was revealed, with all the blood, guts and jump-scares you’d expect.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is also coming to PSVR2

The second chapter of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners was given a teaser trailer, with the title currently being developed for PS VR2.

There’s also a PSVR2 version of No Man’s Sky in the works

A trailer gave players a better look at Call Of The Mountain

A new trailer for Guerrilla and Firesprite’s Horizon PS VR2 game, Call Of The Mountain was shared during the State Of Play.

Marvel’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales are getting PC ports later this year

Both ports will have ray-traced reflections, adjustable render settings and keyboard and mouse/gamepad support – find out more here.

Stray gets a release date

The game is out July 19 and is also coming to PlayStation Plus tiers.

The Callisto Protocol is coming December 2, 2022

A new trailer shows off actual footage from the horror survival game – find out more here.

Rollerdrome also got a new trailer and release date

From the makers of the brilliant OlliOlli World, Rollerdrome is coming August 16.

Get a better look at dating sim/adventure game Eternights

Eternights is a “dating action game, blending a love story with adrenaline-driven combat as you make the most out of life during the apocalypse. Scavenge for supplies, explore dungeons… and go on dates!” The game is due for release early 2023.

Tunic, a game about a cute fox on a big adventure, is coming in September

“Explore a land filled with lost legends, ancient powers, and ferocious monsters in Tunic, an isometric action game about a small fox on a big adventure. Stranded in a ruined land, and armed with only your own curiosity, you will confront colossal beasts, collect strange and powerful items, and unravel long-lost secrets.” It’s coming September 27 for PS4 and PS5.

Season: A Letter To The Future looks gorgeous

This beautiful looking game is coming autumn 2022 for PS4 and PS5.

Street Fighter 6 is set to “push the boundaries of what a fighting game is”

A “new era” of Street Fighter sees the introduction of an open world mode, alongside commentary mode, new fighters and a few familiar faces – find out more here.

Away from the State Of Play, it’s been reported that the PS VR2 could be entering production as early as this year.

It’s expected that Sony will launch the console in the first quarter of 2023.