Here’s everything that happened at Disney and Marvel Games Showcase last night

During the first day of Disney’s D23 exhibition, a 30-minute Disney and Marvel Games Showcase was broadcast, featuring trailers, teasers and announcements.

Below, you’ll find details of everything that happened.

Tron: Identity was unveiled

A new “visual novel adventure” set in the Tron universe is currently being developed by indie studio Bithell Games in partnership with Disney.

Tron: Identity will offer a “new extension to the Tron franchise” and the adventure will follow Query, “a detective program tasked with uncovering the mystery of what was taken and by whom.”

According to the Steam listing, “the decisions you make will actively influence the story, with a multitude of possible outcomes, good and bad – all depending on your carefully chosen words. Find out more information here and check out the teaser below.

New release date for Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Following several delays, Marvel’s Midnight Suns has a new release date of December 2, 2022.

The news was shared alongside a new gameplay trailer (check it out below) alongside a series of “prequel shorts” which will explain the backstory of several characters. Find out more here.

Skydance New Media are working on a Captain America and Black Panther team-up

The Marvel project from Uncharted director Amy Hennig’s new studio Skydance New Media has finally been revealed. The untitled game will star Captain America and Black Panther in a World War Two-based adventure that will take in Europe and Wakanda.

According to Skydance, “players can look forward to intuitive controls and exhilarating second-to-second gameplay that captures the action and excitement of Marvel, inspired by landmark comics, television, and films, as they navigate this all-new globe-trotting adventure.”

There’s a sneak peak trailer below and more information can be found here.

2D platformer Disney Illusion Island is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch

Starring Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy, Disney Illusion Island is a 2D platformer that tasks players with exploring “the mysterious islands of Monoth and recovering three mystical books to save the world from disaster.”

It’s out 2023 as a Nintendo Switch exclusive and allows four player couch co-op.

Marvel World Of Heroes is Pokemon Go for The Avengers

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has teamed up with Marvel Entertainment to develop Marvel World Of Heroes, a mobile AR game that lets players create their very own super hero and team up with their favorite Marvel characters in the real world. The game is set to launch in 2023 and sign-ups are open now.

Get another glimpse of Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora is set for release for 2023 and a new trailer gave players a glimpse at gameplay.

There’s also a sneak peak at Avatar: Reckoning

The showcase also offered players a sneak peak at Avatar: Reckoning, the mobile MMO RPG shooter that’s due out in 2023.

Free-to-play card game Marvel Snap is coming next month

Marvel Snap is a free-to-play collectible card game set in the Marvel universe featuring over 150 heroes and villains. Yesterday it was confirmed the title will launch globally on mobile and PC on October 18, 2022 with pre-registrations now open.

New Monkey Island trailer

The highly-anticipated Return To Monkey Island is out in just over a week, and players were given another trailer to get them hyped.

Get a first-look at the gameplay of Aliens: Dark Descent

Following its announcement at Summer Game Fest 2022, Aliens: Dark Descent has received its first proper gameplay trailer ahead of its release in 2023.

Classic Sega Mega Drive title Gargoyles is being remastered by Disney

1995’s Gargoyles, which loosely followed the plot of the animated series of the same name, is being remastered. There’s no release date yet, but Gargoyles: Remastered will be available on PC and console.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is already looking to expand

Less than a week after it was released on Early Access, Disney Dreamlight Valley is looking to add a new Toy Story realm into the sim. The update will introduce characters like Woody and Buzz alongside new quests and new outfits. Find out more here.

An expanded version of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is coming next month

Releasing October 1, a new Galactic Edition of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will include 13-character packs that feature the likes of Cassian Andor, Reva and Captain Rex

Disney Speedstorm confirms Monsters Inc. characters

Ahead of its release, racing game Disney Speedstorm has confirmed the inclusion of several characters from Monsters Inc. via a new gameplay trailer.

Red Hulk is coming to Marvel Strike Force

Jolly red giant Red Hulk has been confirmed to be joining Marvel Strike Force later this month (September 13) via a trailer that shows off his destructive and fiery temperament

In other news, an Ubisoft Forward live stream event is taking place tonight (September 10) and is set to confirm the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise following the announcement of Assassin’s Creed Mirage – find out how to watch it here.