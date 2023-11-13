Here’s how to watch Nintendo’s November Indie World Showcase

Nintendo has just confirmed details of November’s Indie World Showcase – find out how to watch the presentation below.

The Indie World Showcase is set to air tomorrow (Tuesday, November 14) and will feature “roughly 20 minutes” of updates and announcements for various indie titles coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The presentation will air 9am PT/midday ET/5pm GMT via Nintendo’s website and can be watched live on the company’s official YouTube Channel. Fans will also be able to watch the presentation live via the embedded video below.

Following the presentation, Nintendo’s November Indie World Showcase will also be available to watch back on-demand on YouTube.

While the company hasn’t confirmed any of the games appearing during the Indie Showcase, many fans are still hoping that Team Cherry‘s Hollow Knight: Silksong will be featured. The game has been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch and has a storefront page, but little has been shared about the game since its appearance at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase last year.

In May, it was confirmed that the much-anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight was supposed to be released in the first half of 2023, but was delayed so developers could make the title as good as it can be.

The last Indie World Showcase took place in September following a bumper Nintendo Direct, and featured Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, OXENFREE II: Lost Signals, Cult of the Lamb: Relics of the Old Faith and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk amongst many others.

The showcase comes as several outlets recently alleged that Nintendo revealed a Nintendo Switch 2 during closed-door meetings at Gamescom 2023.

It’s reported that the console was used to run Unreal Engine 5‘s Matrix tech demo, along with a “souped-up” version of The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild. However, Nintendo has yet to comment on the claims.

