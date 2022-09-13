Here’s how to watch today’s State Of Play stream

A new Sony State Of Play event is airing tonight (September 13), offering updates and new gameplay footage for 10 titles that are coming to the Playstation consoles.

The stream is due to begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT/6pm ET) – you can tune in via Playstation’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

“With Tokyo Game Show around the corner, it’s time to recognise the amazing contributions of Japanese game developers and studios around the world,” a statement reads.

Advertisement

“Our next State of Play hits Tuesday, September 13 with about 20 minutes of updates and reveals for 10 games coming to PS5, PS4, and PSVR 2.”

Sony has promised gamers some “great updates” as well as “a few other surprises from developers all around the world” that will air as part of the approximately 20-minute live broadcast.

As announced last month, the PSVR 2 headset is scheduled for release in early 2023. The headset will bring VR gaming to PS5 players, utilising next-gen hardware for a new generation of games.

Fans already know a substantial amount of technical information on the upcoming product. It will boast an OLED display with 2000×2040 pixels per eye and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Per the PlayStation Blog, the headset has also been designed to match the look of the PS5 console. A price point is yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Unity said earlier this year that the next-gen PSVR will take gaming “to a whole new level”.

Ahead of tonight’s State Of Play stream you can find all the up-to-date details on the PSVR 2 here. Additionally you can check out our list of every confirmed PSVR 2 game so far.