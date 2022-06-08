Here’s how to watch the ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ reveal

It’s a big day for Call Of Duty fans, as today (June 8) is the worldwide reveal for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. If you’re eager to watch Infinity Ward‘s livestream as it happens, here’s where (and when) to watch it.

The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal will be streamed on June 8 at 6PM BST / 7PM CEST / 10AM PT / 1PM ET. The premiere will take place on YouTube, and you can watch it below when it goes live:

As with prior Call Of Duty premieres, the world reveal trailer will likely offer a glimpse at how Modern Warfare 2 will look in-engine, and could potentially tease what the upcoming shooter’s plot will involve.

That being said, we’ll have to wait until Thursday (June 9) for a longer look at game footage, as a “world premiere of a gameplay level” is planned to debut during Summer Game Fest.

Beyond that, fans have already been given some idea on what to expect. The game is set to launch on October 28, and will mark the return of several fan-favourite characters including Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley, Sergeant ‘Soap’ MacTavish, and Captain Price.

Furthermore, it looks like Modern Warfare 2 will bring the franchise back to Steam for PC players. As the series has not launched a mainline title on Valve‘s storefront since 2016, it’s welcome news for players who prefer to keep their games in one library.

Earlier in the year, publisher Activision Blizzard said that it expects Modern Warfare 2 to be “the most advanced experience in franchise history“, while admitting that the disappointing launch of Call Of Duty: Vanguard was caused by the company’s “own execution”.

For everything else we’ve heard ahead of today’s world premiere, here’s everything we know about Modern Warfare 2 so far.