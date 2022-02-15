Here’s how to watch the ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ news livestream

CD Projekt Red has teased a mysterious livestream for Cyberpunk 2077 – if you’re excited to see what’s next for the game, here’s when and how you can watch the Cyberpunk 2077 stream.

The Cyberpunk 2077 stream is scheduled for later today (February 15) and will go live at 3PM GMT / 4PM CET/ 10AM EST.

When it begins, you can watch the livestream at CD Projekt Red’s official Twitch account.

While details on what the stream will include are slim, there’s a good chance that it will bring a launch date for Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Last month, back-end files for a PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077 were spotted during a data mine. CD Projekt Red previously confirmed that it aims to release a current-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 “in the first quarter of 2022”.

However, the livestream will likely include something for PC and last-gen players. This is because CD Projekt Red has confirmed that alongside the eventual current-gen launch of Cyberpunk 2077, a “major update for all platforms” is also in the works.

As to the contents of that major update, details have been scarce, so it’s possible that this upcoming stream will shed more light on it. Back in January, CD Projekt Red denied reports that a patch 1.5 “soft relaunch” would be revealed in mid-February.

As to what this soft relaunch would have included, one leaker said it would include things like apartment customisation, barbershops, garages, and a better loot system. Though the date on that leak seemed to line up, at the time CD Projekt Red claimed the information “does not add up”.

