Here’s how to watch the D23 Disney & Marvel Game Showcase

Disney’s D23 expo kicks off today (Friday September 9) with fans expecting a wave of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars announcements across the weekend.

Tonight will also see a dedicated Disney and Marvel Game Showcase which will include reveals from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games and 20th Century Games.

Kicking off at 9pm BST and running for 90 minutes, the livestreamed presentation will be able to watch via the D23 website and across social media platforms like Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. Fans can also watch it below.

The showcase will feature the recently-delayed Midnight Suns, the recently-released Disney Dreamlight Valley and a potential expansion for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Viewers have also been promised a “sneak peak at upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media,” the studio led by Uncharted legend Amy Hennig.

Hennig was confirmed to be working on a “narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game, featuring a completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe,” last October. The following month celebrated comic book writer Marc Bernardin was confirmed to be writing for the project.

It was confirmed earlier this year that Hennig’s Skydance New Media is also working with Lucasfilm Games on a new narrative-driven, action-adventure Star Wars title.

Tonight’s D23 games showcase could also reveal more about Kingdom Hearts 4 (eagle-eyed fans have noticed a keyblade in the poster advertising the event) and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, while a trailer hints at updates on Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora and Aliens: Dark Descent.

Aliens: Dark Descent is currently looking at a 2023 release, while Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora was delayed until 2023 at the earliest.

