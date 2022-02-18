Here’s how to watch the ‘Final Fantasy 14’ live letter stream

Square Enix has shared a date for the next Final Fantasy 14 live letter, which looks set to explore the next ten years of the MMO. If you want to know what lies in store, here’s how – and when – to watch the February live letter.

The Letter from the Producer Live – also known as the live letter – will broadcast this Saturday (February 19) at 2AM GMT / 3AM CEST.

When it goes live, fans will be able to watch the livestream via the official Final Fantasy 14 Twitch or YouTube channels. You can tune into the YouTube stream below.

As to what fans can expect from February’s live letter, Square Enix has shared that there are two topics planned – the first is a look at the next ten years of Final Fantasy 14, and the second is an Endwalker Q&A with game director Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida.

For anyone with a query for Yoshida, questions can be submitted at this thread on the Final Fantasy 14 forums.

Looking ahead to the upcoming decade, Yoshida previously said that he plans to remain working on the MMO for the next ten years.

Last week, Yoshida also revealed that fans can expect more Deep Dungeons to arrive over a series of 6.0 patches. So far, two of these roguelike areas are in the MMO and offer a separate levelling system and co-op gameplay.

In other Final Fantasy 14 news, Square Enix has confirmed that the automatic demolition counter for player-owned houses will return soon. The company has recommended that if anyone is worried about losing their home, they should re-visit it before March 9.

