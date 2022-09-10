Here’s how to watch the Ubisoft Forward stream

An Ubisoft Forward live stream event is taking place tonight (September 10) and is set to confirm the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise following the announcement of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

After an unofficial image spread around the internet like wildfire on September 1 that seemed to contain information on the new Assassin’s Creed game, Ubisoft confirmed the details and promised a full reveal of Assassin’s Creed Mirage at the upcoming Ubisoft Forward event.

That event streams live tonight and fans of the series eager for a further look at Mirage as well as a “peek at the future of the franchise” can tune in to Ubisoft Forward tonight (September 10) at 8PM BST / 12PM PT / 3PM ET on the Ubisoft YouTube channel, or Ubisoft’s Twitch channel where Twitch Drops will be enabled, meaning viewers can earn in-game rewards as they watch. It’ll also be available to watch below.

Advertisement

Ubisoft has also promised a look at its other upcoming games such as Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones, the latter of which received a release date of November 8 earlier this year. Interestingly, it will not be available on the Steam platform straight away, opting for a release on the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect initially.

Ubisoft also has plans to dive deeper into the “latest seasons, characters and content” for its other live service games such as For Honor, The Crew 2 and Brawlhalla during a pre-show that starts 25 minutes before the main Ubisoft Forward show.

In other gaming news, Marvel’s Midnight Suns has received a new trailer and release date at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase as well as the announcement of Prequel Shorts, which is a series of short videos providing backstory to the heroes. The first video will release on Halloween, followed by a weekly instalment leading to the games release on December 2.