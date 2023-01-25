Here’s how to watch the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct

Xbox and Bethesda are set to host a Developer Direct livestream later today (January 25) – find out how to watch below.

Confirmed earlier this month, the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct will “provide fans with an inside look at some of the games coming to Xbox, PC and Game Pass over the next few months.”

The steam will also include “the latest info for Xbox games launching in the next few months, including The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall.”

The show is set to kick off at 8pm GMT tonight (12pm PT / 3pm ET / 9pm CEST) and will be available to watch on Twitch and Youtube, alongside the embedded video below.

Players are expecting the release dates for Forza Motorsport and Redfall to be revealed during the Developer Direct livestream, thanks to Xbox Germany’s description of the event.

“The Developer Direct will focus on amazing features, extensive gameplay showcases and first-time shared release dates for great Xbox titles coming out over the next few months – including The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends and Redfall,” it said.

Redfall was meant to be released last summer but was delayed, along with Starfield, to give players “the best, most polished versions of them”. Microsoft gaming CEO Phil Spencer has since said it was “the right thing to do”.

Both games are now due for release in the first half of 2023, however no information about Starfield will be revealed during tonight’s Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct after it was confirmed a separate, specific Starfield event will be announced at a later date.

In other news, The Day Before has been delayed for 8 months after developer Fntastic allegedly failed to trademark the name of the game.

A gameplay trailer was also set to be released later this month, giving players their first look at The Day Before since 2021, but that too has been affected by legal issues. It will however be released “as soon as possible”.