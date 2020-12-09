Here’s how you can play ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ early if you’re an Xbox owner

Xbox console owners have discovered a way to play Cyberpunk 2077 a day early.

For those eager to get started on their futuristic adventure into Night City, an exploit has circulated which allows any Xbox owners with a digital version of the game access to Cyberpunk 2077 an entire 24 hours before its release.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, by changing the console’s region to New Zealand, digital owners are able to gain access to Cyberpunk 2077 and begin diving into one of year’s most anticipated titles.

Xbox owners can play Cyberpunk 2077 right now by switching their region to New Zealand. — Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) December 9, 2020

To do so, players simply need to log in and access their settings, from here they can find the “Language & Location” option via “System” and select New Zealand as their region. Once the console has restarted, the game can be accessed and Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable.

Many players on Reddit and Twitter have already attempted the workaround and have reported that the exploit works, allowing them access to the game. The Xbox’s location can be changed back at any time, so once the title is released in a player’s territory, they will be able to easily switch back.

Streams of Cyberpunk 2077 have already begun appearing, including popular streamer Shroud, who previously said he “hopes” the hype for the game dies “in a month”.

The title also includes a streamer mode, which allows the game to be broadcast, filtering out any licensed music that may infringe their account due to copyright. CD Projekt RED also previously warned people against streaming the game too early as they could face their content being removed before launch.