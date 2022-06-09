Here’s seven minutes of ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ campaign footage

Infinity Ward has shared in-game footage of a level from Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign, revealing a gritty and stealth-oriented outing for the shooter franchise.

The footage was shared during Summer Game Fest 2022, and offers a first look at the upcoming game’s campaign in action.

The stream featured a level called Operation Dark Water, which opened – as the name suggests – with a water-based infiltration sequence. The taskforce then took out a number of hostile operatives but it doesn’t take long for things to go loud, with an intense sequence showing the player attempting to stop a missile launch.

Fans of Modern Warfare will likely recognise some of the level’s characters as Soap, Ghost and Price all make an appearance. You can watch the latest clip below:

It’s been a busy two days for Call Of Duty fans, as yesterday (June 8) Infinity Ward shared the reveal trailer for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Though it featured explosive gun fights and a dramatic car chase, the trailer mostly teased a focus on more tactical and stealth-oriented features – something today’s footage has confirmed.

Besides launching a debut trailer, the studio also revealed a host of details about the upcoming shooter. If you haven’t had a chance to catch up yet, here’s everything that was revealed about Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign, multiplayer, and Warzone 2.

Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on October 28 2022, however fans who pre-order the game will be invited to participate in an open beta ahead of launch. However, Infinity Ward has confirmed that PlayStation players will get their hands on the beta before any other platform.

In other news, Activision has confirmed that Warzone 2 will reset players’ progression when it launches later this year.