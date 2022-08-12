Here’s the ‘Moviedle’ answer and hints for today (August 12)

Moviedle has risen as a popular quiz game in the wake of the absolute behemoth that is Wordle. It borrows the basic principles, but adds a uniquely filmic twist. You see, instead of guessing a word, you’re trying to name a movie. Sounds easy enough, right? Well, there’s quite an important wrinkle to consider.

You’ll only have one second of movie footage to work with on your first guess. That’s right, the whole film, from beginning to end, flashing on screen. Don’t worry if this sounds daunting, it totally is. You’ll get six tries before you fail, with each subsequent attempt slowing things down slightly for you.

To help you move your way closer to the right answer, we’ve included three clues on his page. These will give you some hints as to today’s Moviedle answer. If you still can’t work it out, you’ll also find the today’s Moviedle answer as well.

Moviedle hints for August 12

If you’re struggling with today’s Moviedle answer, fret not! Here are three clues to get you closer to the answer.

Released in 1991

Directed by James Cameron

Stars Arnold Schwarzenegger

Moviedle answer today (August 12)

So here it is, the Moviedle answer for today. This one is a classic American sci-fi action film. The Moviedle answer for today is Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

Moviedle answer archive

To help give you an idea as to the kinds of movies that can be used as answers in Moviedle, you’ll find an archive of previous answers below. As new puzzles come out, we’ll update this list.

The Day The Earth Stood Still

Mad Max: Fury Road

White Heat

13 Hours

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Hidden Figures

Back To The Future

Sideways

Argo

La La Land

Jurassic World

Captain Marvel

Pulp Fiction

The Royal Tenenbaums

1917

The Bourne Identity

Psycho

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

Jumanji – Welcome To The Jungle

Seven Samurai

Catch Me If You Can

Independence Day

Slumdog Millionaire

Blade Runner

2 Fast 2 Furious

Titanic

10 Cloverfield Lane

The Silence Of The Lambs

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Apocalypse Now

Arrival

That's everything you need to know about the answer for today's Moviedle.