Here’s three minutes of new ‘Psychonauts 2’ gameplay

We’re getting our first look at Psychonauts 2 in a little while, courtesy of an exclusive video offered up by Game Informer video which is showing gameplay of a new level.

The video shows a lot of similarities with its predecessor, Double Fine‘s 2005 platformer Psychonauts. Here, psychonaut Raz is exploring the mind of his teacher, Hollis Forsythe, which is now equal parts neon-drench casino and hospital. During the video you see a little exploration of the world, but also a bizarre Pachinko minigame where you have to guide a pill into a stomach.

Back in April, Double Fine said “It is real. It is playable. It is coming.” about their forthcoming platformer, announcing that it would be releasing in 2021. For fans of the original, the news that Psychonauts 2 is finally edging towards launch is appealing, even if it’s not entirely clear when that release date is.

And yes, Psychonauts 2 is this year and yes I've been mentioning that here and elsewhere for a while but no I can't tell you when because someone from THE COMPANY would arrange for a mysterious "cactus accident" to happen to me… But it is real. It is playable. It is coming. — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) April 19, 2021

The amount of coverage has even led to some fans discussing the possibility of a “surprise” release sometime soon. Whether this means a surprise release during an E3 conference, or something later this year, the announcement of a release date is eagerly awaited.

Game Informer has a heap of information on Psychonauts 2 that you can check out, and are promising more this month.

It’s not the only game we’re expecting in 2021. This month will see scores of games detailed as part of E3. If you want to watch along at home, here’s all of the E3 conferences and where to watch them.