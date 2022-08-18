Here’s two exclusive ‘Magic: The Gathering’ cards from ‘Dominaria United’

Wizards Of The Coast has shared two Magic: The Gathering cards from the game’s upcoming Dominaria United expansion, which NME can exclusively reveal.

Two of the cards coming with Dominaria United are Sphinx of Clear Skies and Rohgahh, Kher Keep Overlord, which you can check out below.

Rohgahh, Kher Keep Overlord is a 4/4 legendary creature with a three mana cost. The card’s effect is as following: ” Other Kobolds you control get +2/+2. Whenever you cast a Kobold spell, you may pay 2 [mana]. If you do, create a 4/4 red Dragon creature token with flying. Whenever you cast a Dragon spell, create a 0/1 red Kobold creature token named Kobolds of Kher Keep.”

Like Rohgahh, Sphinx Of Clear Skies is a creature with a cost of three mana, and has the following effect: “Domain – whenever Sphinx of Clear Skies deals combat damage to a player, reveal the top X cards of your library, where X is the number of basic land types among lands you control. An opponent separates those cards into two piles. Put one pile into your hand and the other into your graveyard (Piles can be empty).”

Both cards will be released as part of Dominaria United, an expansion that launches on September 9. Dominaria United returns to Magic: The Gathering‘s plane of Dominaria, which was last explored in the game’s first release.

“Today, Magic has shared dozens of planes—far-flung locations across the Multiverse, each a fantastical setting in its own right—but its home has always been Dominaria,” shared Wizards Of The Coast in July. “For our 30th anniversary, and the start of our latest arc of story, Magic returns here with Dominaria United releasing September 9, 2022.”

