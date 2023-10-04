Here’s what Rust and Terminal will look like in ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’

The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer trailer has shown off the modernised versions of original maps like Rust, High Rise and Terminal in action.

The latest trailer for the multiplayer mode of the upcoming game revealed the selection of 16 maps that have been revamped for more modern players. All of these will be available at launch and attempt to marry the nostalgia of the originals with a number of changes to allow for new tactical opportunities. Check it out below:

Afghan, Derail, Estate, Favela, Karachi, Highrise, Invasion, Quarry, Rundown, Rust, Scrapyard, Skidrow, Sub Base, Terminal, Underpass and Wasteland are the maps that will be included in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

“How are we going to make the best versions of those maps that people have ever played? Because that’s what we want as fans,” said Sledgehammer Games art director Matt Abbott last month.

There is also a totally new mode among the returning Control, Domination, Free For All, Ground War, Gun Game, Hardpoint, Invasion, Kill Confirmed, Search And Destroy, Team Deathmatch and War modes.

Details are light at this point in time, but Cutthroat will feature three teams of three and will be a “competitive experience”. Moreover, War will use “a single, colossal map” to show off how the mode has evolved since its introduction in Call Of Duty: WW2.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10.

