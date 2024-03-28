Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus in April 2024

PlayStation Plus subscribers get a few games to add to their collection for no extra cost every month, and April’s ones are an interesting batch.

Up for grabs are Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends, and Skul: The Hero Slayer. Also on the docket is a mega bundle for Overwatch 2 that adds several skins to the hero shooter.

First, Immortals of Aveum, a magical first-person shooter that got mixed reviews on launch. This is a game that reportedly cost $125 million to make. It underperformed, and almost half the people at the studio that made it were laid off a few weeks after its launch.

With its poor sales, a move to PS Plus makes sense. Games can often find a new audience on this platform, and the deal is likely putting some money back in the publisher’s pockets. The developers who were laid off will doubtfully see any positives to this news.

Next up is Minecraft Legends, an action strategy game set within the blocky world of Minecraft. This game has reached the end of its life, with Microsoft not updating it any more as of January 2024. Again, the move to PS Plus will give it a final chance to attract some new players in its twilight years.

Finally, there’s Skul: The Hero Slayer, a charming 2D roguelite that had fairly positive reviews. In this action-packed game, players can change their skills by equipping different skulls. There are over 30 different skulls that will provide players with different boons as they play through the game.

In other news, Red Dead Redemption is now available to GTA+ subscribers at no extra cost. This is a classic of the early 2010s and marked the beginning of Rockstar‘s shift to slower-paced games.