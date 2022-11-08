There’s less than a day left until God of War Ragnarok launches on PS4 and PS5 – to pick up the story of Kratos and Atreus where they left off, here’s when you can play God of War Ragnarok in your region.

God of War Ragnarok launches at midnight on November 9, and the game’s release time is regional – meaning that no matter where you live, Ragnarok will be available from midnight in your area.

However, some stores started selling Ragnarok up to 10 days before the official release date, causing developer Sony Santa Monica to warn fans of spoilers.

“We are doing our best to limit the exposure of unsanctioned footage and screenshots, but the reality is that we cannot catch everything,” wrote the studio. “For those of you who do not want to risk seeing anything before launch, we strongly advise that you mute any keywords or hashtags associated with the game until release day.”

There’s not long to wait until players can get their hands on Ragnarok themselves, and early reviews for the game have been very positive. The game currently holds an aggregated score of 94 out of 100 on Metacritic, and NME awarded Ragnarok four stars out of five in our spoiler-free review.

“It’s impressive in a couple of ways,” wrote our review, praising Ragnarok‘s visuals. “The fidelity is excellent, something I’ve come to expect from the PS5 at this point, but also because the art direction is excellent. The fantastical locations you’re exploring are phenomenal though, and help you forget you’re essentially exploring a series of small areas, convincing you instead that you’re exploring a wide world.”

Last month, Sony Santa Monica detailed the range of graphics settings that will be available in Ragnarok, including a setting for 40 FPS at 4K resolution and a performance mode that runs the game at 120 FPS.