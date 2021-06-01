Here’s when you can play ‘World Of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade’

World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade is set to launch today and for those eager to get started, Blizzard Entertainment has released official launch times.

The Burning Crusade Classic expansion is set to launch globally on June 1 at 11pm BST, 3pm PDT, 6pm EDT, and 7pm BRT.

This translates to June 2 at 6am CST, 7am KST, 8am AEST, and 12am CEST.

The Burning Crusade pre-patch launched in May and gave players the chance to get started on the latest expansion before it officially launches.

The release date for the new Classic expansion was accidentally leaked by Blizzard Entertainment earlier last month but the company confirmed the launch date shortly after.

World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic was announced in February during the BlizzConline event. It is expected to be a faithful recreation of the original and will find players entering The Dark Portal once more.

The original Burning Crusade was the first-ever expansion for the World of Warcraft game and was released in 2007.

In 2019, Blizzard Entertainment launched the long-awaited World of Warcraft Classic, a recreation of the original game, which includes several “vanilla” servers from back when the MMO initially launched.

Meanwhile, Blizzard has announced that BlizzCon 2021 has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and instead plans on holding a global event for the early part of next year.

This marks the second BlizzCon event to be cancelled due to the pandemic. BlizzCon 2020 was meant to take place in November that year, but it was eventually cancelled in favour of a virtual event dubbed BlizzConline, which took place in February 2021.