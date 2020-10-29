Here’s your new look at ‘Demon’s Souls’ on the PS5

With only two weeks till it launches, Sony have released new footage of the PS5 remake of Demon’s Souls.

Having not seen any new footage since September’s PS5 event, the new extended footage gives viewers a deeper look into the world of Boletaria. Whereas the first gameplay video focused on footage from the beginning of the game, the new reveal takes place later in the game, where more skills and spells are equipped.

Journeying through the daunting worlds of Demon’s Souls is no easy feat, and the gameplay shows some of the horrific environments, grotesque enemies, and intimidating boss battles that players will come up against. All beautifully demonstrated with the PS5 architecture, boasting incredible next-gen visuals.

Advertisement

Check out the full gameplay video below:

A recent report by GameSpot – involving the game’s creative director, Gavin Moore – delivers a wealth of new information about the remake. In terms of graphics, the game will support a cinematic mode with 4K visuals and 30 frames per second, and a performance mode holding a dynamic 4K resolution with 60 frames per second. Demon’s Souls can even be played with a classic filter, making the game reminiscent to the original PS3 version.

The brutal difficulty will also be retained, as Demon’s Souls supports no difficulty options. Certain gameplay tweaks have been made following fan feedback, including the option to roll in more ways, multiple bugs fixed with other amusing ones kept in, and certain character models changed.

A recent fan made video highlighted many of the graphical changes made to Demon’s Souls. While the GameSpot interview has revealed the majority of the game remains untouched, the comparison highlights the incredible graphical leap between the PS3 and PS5.