‘Heroes Of The Storm’ key updates to stop

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that major developments for Heroes Of The Storm will be coming to an end, although the studio will still somewhat support the title.

In a blog post from earlier this week (July 8) the development team outlined how it will support Heroes Of The Storm going forward, as certain rotations and season rolls will continue, but patches will focus on bug fixes.

“Moving forward we will support Heroes in a manner similar to our other longstanding games, StarCraft and StarCraft II. In the future, we’ll continue seasonal rolls and hero rotations, and while the in-game shop will remain operational there are no plans for new for-purchase content to be added.

Advertisement

“Future patches will primarily focus on client sustainability and bug fixing, with balance updates coming as needed.”

As a thank you to players from the team, everyone will be given the rare Epic Arcane Lizard mount in next week’s patch.

Earlier this week staff at Activision Blizzard announced a “walkout to end gender inequality,” amid the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the US. The walkout demands that Activision Blizzard protect its employees from the overturning, and potential internal threats that may arise within the workplace.

ABK’s demands “ensure that our workers safely, affordably, and legally maintain access to life saving procedures like abortions and trans-affirming healthcare.”

The Workers Alliance also said at the time that it was walking out due to a lack of cooperation from management at Activision Blizzard. “In the past, we have attempted to work with management to address issues of this nature, but over the past year have had our concerns dismissed.”

Advertisement

In other news, a number of job listings mention a new single-player title coming to the Apex Legends universe.