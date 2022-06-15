‘Hextech Mayhem: A League Of Legends Story’ has three new DLC packs

Three pieces of DLC for rhythm racer Hextech Mayhem: A League Of Legends Story have been released.

The DLC, known as Boomblox, adds iconic tracks from League Of Legends to the game.

The first is Pop/Starz which features hits two from virtual pop group K/DA – ‘More’ and ‘Pop/Starz’. This pack also includes the K/DA Ziggs skin.

The second is Zegends Never Die which features “three incredible tracks that previously premiered during the League of Legends World Championships” – ‘Rise’ (by Mako, The Glitch Mob and The Word Alive) ‘Phoenix’ (by Cailin Russo and Chrissy Costanza) and Against The Current’s ‘Legends Never Die’.

Last up is Get Zinxed, which features tracks from League Of Legends supergroup True Damage – ‘Get Jinxed’, ‘Warsongs: Piercing Light’, and ‘Giants’. This DLC also comes with the True Damage Ziggs skin.

Each piece of DLC is available to download on Nintendo Switch, or PC via Steam, GOG.com, or Epic Games Store for $2.99/£2.49. Meanwhile, those who are playing Hextech Mayhem: A League Of Legends Story through the Netflix mobile app will have free access to the DLC. There is also a new patch for the Nintendo Switch version of the game which optimises performance and adds quality of life features.

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story initially released late last year, and is from developer Choice Provisions, known for its Bit. Trip series. It’s published by Riot Forge games, which is a developer-focused publishing arm within Riot Games, and publishes titles from third-party developers that tie into the League of Legends universe.

