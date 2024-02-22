‘Hi-Fi Rush’ is coming to PS5 next month

Hi-Fi Rush has been officially announced for release on PlayStation 5 next month, alongside several other formerly Xbox console exclusive titles.

The title will launch on March 19 on PlayStation 5, with physical versions for the platform available exclusively through Limited Run Games. While a Switch release for Hi-Fi Rush has been rumoured, there is currently no official notice on if those rumours were actually true.

Alongside Hi-Fi Rush, Xbox is also bringing three other previously exclusive games to new systems. Obsidian Entertainment‘s Pentiment launches on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch today (February 22) with the same studio’s co-op survival game Grounded coming to PS5, PS5 and Nintendo Switch on April 16, with crossplay available for all users.

The final title, Sea Of Thieves, is coming to PS5 on April 30, with developer Rare and publisher Xbox promising that the game will also have crossplay for all platforms.

The decision to release these games on other platforms has been described as an experiment by Xbox boss Phil Spencer in an interview with The Verge last week.

“I’m going to learn about our partnership with other platforms. I’m going to learn about what happens with our players. I think it will benefit the games that we’re putting there [but] if the net result is that other things are punitive to the Xbox platform and limit our growth, then we’ll have to think more carefully about how we support these other platforms,” Spencer said.

NME reviewed Hi-Fi Rush when it first released last year, calling it a “shockwave of creativity”.

“Few games can proudly go toe to toe with something as stylistically groundbreaking as Jet Set Radio, but Hi-Fi Rush sits comfortably within that lineage thanks to its intuitive full-bodied combat system, masterful art direction and anti-capitalist story,” our reviewer wrote.

