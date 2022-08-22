Hidden Ubisoft+ logo suggests it could be coming to Xbox soon

Ubisoft+ might be making its way onto Xbox platforms soon, after a logo was spotted in the backend of the Xbox Store’s coding. Currently, Ubisoft+ is only available on PC, but was announced for Xbox platforms back in January of this year.

As reported by VGC, Twitter user @ALumia_Italia uncovered the logo for Ubisoft+ in the Xbox backend code. While this is not a direct confirmation, it could indicate that the service will make its way to Xbox platforms very soon.

The main question now is how Ubisoft+ will be implemented on Xbox consoles. EA Play is a similar service, and is bundled into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Another wrinkle is Ubisoft+ Classics, a service currently offered as part of PlayStation Plus (Extra and Premium tiers). This serves as a scaled-back version of Ubisoft+, with significantly fewer games. Like Xbox, Ubisoft+ is planned to launch on PlayStation consoles, as revealed earlier this year. It’s unclear whether the service will be the same on both platforms.

Until an official confirmation is made, Xbox players will need to wait and see when Ubisoft+ arrives – and what form it will take. It’s possible that there may be a slightly different version bundled in with Game Pass, as EA Play has different catalogues for Game Pass and PC users.

Earlier this year, it came to light that Tencent is reportedly looking to raise its stake in Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry publisher Ubisoft.

