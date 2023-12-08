Hideo Kojima and Jordan Peele collaborating on new horror game, ‘OD’

Legendary game developer Hideo Kojima has announced a new horror game, OD, which he will working on with Jordan Peele.

READ MORE: The 20 best games of 2023

Today (November 8) at The Game Awards, Kojima shared a teaser of a new horror game titled OD, which will star Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer and Udo Kier. While discussing the game, Get Out, Us and Nope director Jordan Peele joined Kojima onstage to reveal that the two are collaborating for the upcoming project.

Are you ready for this bold, immersive, totally new style of game? THIS is OD! @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/NEjkx5XBUX — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2023

Advertisement

However, Kojima was also sure to let gamers know that OD will be a truly special experience, saying he has enlisted the “Avengers” of the directing world to work on the project, though he would not reveal who they are at this time.

Kojima’s confirmation of a collaboration with Peele comes after the game developer in October posted photos of himself with Elijah Wood and Jordan Peele, leading fans to speculate whether or not the actor and filmmaker are involved in Death Stranding 2.

Earlier at The Game Awards, Sony Santa Monica today announced a new God Of War Ragnarok DLC, titled Valhalla. Set to release on December 12, the DLC will be free for all God Of War Ragnarok owners, and will seemingly take place after the events of Ragnarok due to Atreus’ absence.