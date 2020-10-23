Hideo Kojima announces he’s working on a new game

Hideo Kojima, the brain behind games such as Death Stranding and PT, has revealed that he is working on a new game.

The video game designer’s studio, Kojima Productions, announced on Twitter that a new project has entered development at the studio and that it’s looking for “best-in-class talent” to join its Tokyo office.

A quick glance through Kojima Productions’ careers page reveals that there are vacancies for programmers, artists and game design – which seemingly confirms that the “new project” is indeed a new game – but doesn’t reveal any details about the upcoming title.

Advertisement

Check out the website here, and the announcement tweet below.

#KojimaProductions confirms a new project is in development and is looking to hire the best-in-class talent to work out of our Tokyo studio. For more information on the openings and requirements, please visit our website at https://t.co/jeTGnnwLAW pic.twitter.com/StLOrxTlhg — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) October 22, 2020

Kojima first set up his independent studio in 2015, after leaving his longtime home of Konami. Last year, Kojima Productions finally released its debut video game Death Stranding after a lengthy development. The game originally launched as a PlayStation 4 exclusive, before arriving on PC via Steam earlier this year.

Prior to leaving Konami, Kojima had been working on Silent Hills with Guillermo del Toro, and had previewed the game with the critically acclaimed 2014 demo PT. However, the game was later cancelled after its designer left the publisher.

Kojima is also known as the creator of the long-running Metal Gear series. The last game in the franchise was 2015’s Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, which was also his final release under Konami. Several early games in the franchise were also recently made available to purchase on GOG.