Hideo Kojima is collaborating with Xbox Game Studios for his next game

Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima will be partnering with Xbox Game Studios for his next game, as announced during the recent Xbox & Bethesda games showcase.

While there isn’t any news on the game outside of being a new title, there have been recent rumours regarding what Kojima could be working on next, as well as a letter of intent for a collaboration with Microsoft reportedly being signed last year.

Recently, a new horror title from Kojima Productions titled Overdose was reported on by journalist Tom Henderson and covered by numerous outlets, prompting Kojima Productions to try and remove the initial report. The title will supposedly feature Margaret Qualley, who recently worked with Kojima on Death Stranding, playing the role of the Mama character.

Interestingly enough, actor Norman Reedus, who played the role of Death Stranding’s protagonist Sam Porter Bridges, recently stated in an interview that a sequel to Death Stranding was in the works. If either of those were to be Hideo Kojima’s game for Xbox it would likely be Overdose, although nothing is confirmed so far.

NME awarded the Death Stranding Director’s Cut a five-star score, stating; “Death Stranding feels at home on the PS5 with its enhanced immersion, loading times, framerate bump and graphical fidelity, elevating an already great game into something extraordinary. Returning players are also getting a lot of bang for their buck if they upgrade thanks to a job lot of new content and lore, providing a great excuse to transfer your data, slip on your Bridges Boots and dive back in.”

In other news, Mojang is putting a strategy spin on Minecraft with Minecraft Legends.