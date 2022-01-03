Hideo Kojima says he’s working on “a radical project” in 2022

Hideo Kojima, the founder of Kojima Productions, has shared his plans for 2022, revealing that he has several ideas in the works.

As spotted by VGC, the Death Stranding director took to Twitter to talk about 2021, as well as what his plans are for the new year.

“Although 2021 was still a very difficult year for us, we managed to deliver the release of DSDC for PS5 safely even in this COVID situation while we were solemnly preparing and experimenting with new titles,” Kojima wrote on Twitter. “Thank you very much.”

In another tweet, the developer went on to say, “This year, I’m going to start a new work in earnest, and move to the next level of experimentation with a radical project. I’m also hoping to get the video team going. And I may start doing something like a radio project?”

Additionally, in Famitsu’s annual creator vox pop, Kojima provided more details. He said that in 2022, he wants to “regain the flexible communicative, and speedy production rhythm we had before Corona as a studio.

“I want to make this the year that we take a step forward into a different medium and expression than games,” he continued.

In December 2021, Kojima also confirmed that he is working on two separate titles. According to the developer, fans can expect multiple games with “big titles and new challenging titles” on the way, but no further details have been shared. He also reiterated his interest in other forms of media, saying: “Furthermore, we would like to make a year in which we will take a step forward in media and expressions that are different from games, toward the near future where the boundaries of entertainment will disappear.”

