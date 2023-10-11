Hideo Kojima sparks fan theories by posing with Elijah Wood and Jordan Peele

Hideo Kojima has posted photos of himself with Elijah Wood and Jordan Peele, leading fans to speculate whether or not the actor and filmmaker are involved in Death Stranding 2.

Kojima posted two photos of himself to X, one with Wood and one with Peele simply captioned “With Elijah Wood” and “With Jordan Peele”. Though it’s not known when these meetings happened, Kojima is wearing the same shirt in both of the photos, so they likely occurred on the same day.

This is the second time that Kojima and Wood have met as they originally crossed paths at E3 2018. On the other hand, Peele appeared on Kojima’s Brain Structure podcast last year to talk about the potential of interactive storytelling.

In the episode, Peele called Kojima one of his creative inspirations and Kojima praised Peele’s films Get Out, Us and Nope as examples of how cinema still has the chance to surprise critics and audiences.

While Kojima has been spotted with a number of famous faces like Alec Baldwin, Grimes and Robert de Niro who have not been featured in his games, fans have wondered whether Wood and Peele will show up in Death Stranding 2.

For example, Kojima met with Conan O’Brien to add the comedian and television show host to Death Stranding. He is a non-playable character who gives the player an otter hood as a reward for completing their delivery.

Owing to Wood’s and Peele’s respective involvement in the more practical part of filmmaking, it would be probable that the two have talked to Kojima about the progress of Death Stranding 2 rather than confirming a cameo character.

Alternatively, the photos could just be the souvenir from a casual chat between them. The photo with Wood was taken outside suggesting that the two caught each other by chance.

But, Peele was stood in front of something that has the iconic carpet pattern from The Shining, which might be located in Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions which specialises in producing horror films.

