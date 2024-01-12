Hideo Kojima teases Nine Inch Nails collaboration

Hideo Kojima has shared a photo with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, with fans speculating that a collaboration is in the works.

Kojima is currently working on Death Stranding 2 with the original Death Stranding featuring an original title track written by CHVRCHES and a companion album with contributions from the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, The S.L.P., Major Lazer and Khalid.

Because of this, fans are speculating that Nine Inch Nails could be involved in the soundtrack to Death Stranding 2. The sequel is also rumoured to feature CHVRCHES after they shared a series of photos alongside Kojima, while Timothée Chalamet is also allegedly involved.

With Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. pic.twitter.com/OEHQMbM5yB — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) January 12, 2024

Kojima went on to share a picture of a signed copy of Nine Inch Nails’ 1989 album ‘Pretty Hate Machine’ alongside Reznor and Ross’ soundtrack to Social Network. “Thanks for the inspiration,” read the dedication.

It’s also possible Reznor and Ross could also be working on the soundtrack to the upcoming Death Stranding movie. Confirmed last month, the big screen adaptation of Death Stranding is currently being worked on by Kojima and A24. According to Kojima Studios, the film will dive into the mysteries surrounding the apocalypse known as “Death Stranding”, and explore the “nightmarish creatures” that were born into a “world on the brink of collapse”.

According to Kojima, the goal is to create a “film for anybody who lives cinema. We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born,” he added.

Last year, Reznor suggested he wasn’t interested in creating and touring new Nine Inch Nails music. “The importance of music — or lack of importance of music — in today’s world, from my perspective, is a little defeating,” he explained, before adding that he didn’t want to be away from his children.

However, him and Ross have scored a number of film projects together including Soul, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and The Killer, their fifth team-up with director David Fincher.

It could also be possible that Kojima was simply hanging out with Ross and Reznor, and people are getting excited for no reason.

