‘Hitman 3’: here’s a spoiler-free look at all the new locations

IO Interactive has released the complete list of locations that will be featured in its upcoming game, Hitman 3.

The relatively spoiler-free list features the locations Agent 47 will be traveling to and the order that it will take place in, along a render of the area plus with some context as to what players can expect once there. It includes previously revealed locations – such as Dubai, Dartmoor and Chongqing – alongside three brand-new places.

The game will kick off in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where Agent 47 will have to infiltrate the grand opening of the tallest building in the world. “Join an excited crowd to witness the breath-taking scenery and explore the top floors of this exquisite building – both inside and out,” the developer notes.

The game will then take players to Dartmoor, in the United Kingdom. As previously revealed, Agent 47 will have to play detective as he disguises himself to solve a family murder in a manor, while getting closer to someone to assassinate them.

Agent 47 then heads to Berlin, Germany, before making a quick detour to the previously revealed neon-lit streets of Chongqing, China, which is set to be a “transportation hub with plenty of secrets off the beaten path”. The game’s penultimate mission will take place in the scenic South American region of Mendoza, Argentina, known for its wine vineyards.

Finally, the game will come to a dramatic conclusion where it all began – Romania. The final mission will see players return to the Carpathian Mountains to close out the World Of Assassination trilogy.

Besides an array of new locations, Hitman 3 will also feature IO Interactive’s all-new Glacier engine, and a new persistent shortcuts system that will make repeat playthroughs earlier and open up more gameplay possibilities.

Hitman 3 is scheduled to launch on January 20 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch.