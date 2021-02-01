‘Hitman 3’ DLCs could revisit levels from prequel games

Hitman 3 DLC packs could feature reimagining of past levels from Hitman and Hitman 2, according to developer IO Interactive.

IO Interactive executive producer Forest Swartout Large recently said during an interview with TheGamer that the studio is “continuously working on Hitman so we are already looking to the future”, despite Hitman 3 campaign being the finale for Agent 47’s story in the World Of Assassination trilogy.

Large revealed that DLCs packs are in the works for the game, although he noted that his team “[is] not looking at new maps like the bank and the island”. Instead, the studio might reimagine levels from the first two games in the trilogy.

“We’re more looking at using existing locations and reimagining them, twisting them,” said Large. “And this time around, we can use the whole trilogy. We can look back at Hitman 2016 maps, Hitman 2 maps – we have all the locations.”

The game has received praise from gamers and critics at release, including a four-star review from NME’s Jordan Oloman. “Hitman III is a confident package of killer content, a buffet of brilliant gameplay opportunities for you to gorge on over many months,” Oloman said.

Last week, IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak confirmed that Hitman 3 turned a profit for the developer just a week after it was released. Speedrunners have also set a new record for the game’s On Top Of The World level, finishing the round in just nine seconds without the use of cheats or hacks.