‘Hitman 3’ Dubai mission is free to play for a limited time

IO Interactive is letting players get a taste of Hitman 3 and other parts of its World of Assassination trilogy via a new Free Starter Pack.

The pack can be downloaded now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via the Epic Store). Stadia users can just access the pack straight away.

Players who access Hitman 3‘s Starter Pack now will be able to play the opening Dubai mission for free from March 30 until April 5.

While the availability of this mission is limited, the developer notes via its website that the starter pack will always give players access to the ICA Facility, which acts as a tutorial to the World of Assassination trilogy.

In this facility, players can start earning XP and unlocks, which will be carried over to the full game.

Dubai is not the only free mission currently accessible, as the Hitman 3Free Starter Pack will also periodically grant free access to other locations from the series.

From March 30, the opening mission of Hitman 2, set in Hawke’s Bay in New Zealand, is also free to play for a limited time.

“We’ll add more free content from the World of Assassination for a limited time,” the post goes on to say. “Whether it’s a full location or an Elusive Target, there’ll be new challenges waiting for you. Anything that we make available for free in the Starter Pack will also be free for Hitman 3 owners for the same duration, which means that Hawke’s Bay is currently available for all Hitman 3 players.”

Existing Hitman 3 players can also look forward to the game’s upcoming seven-part expansion based on the Seven Deadly Sins.